World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Five signs say your pesin fit commit suicide

Suicide na mental health problem wey dey cause premature death but dey possible to prevent if dem quick notice di sign and help di victim.

Most time wen you see pipo dey waka for street you go tink say everytin dey okay wit dem especially wen dem dey laff and gist, but di truth be say pipo get problems and dem dey try to hide am wit dia smile.

Suicide na di serious consequence of oda mental health sickness dem wey get treatment like major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorder plus many odas. Also negative stress like economic problem, marriage palava plus oda fit make pesin kill im sef.

Dr Isah Shaedouw Baka, na consultant psychiatrist, say, pipo wey wan take dia life na pipo wey dey disappointed wit dem sef, dem dey depressed, or too excited - dem dey both sides of di scale ."

Dat na why, September 10 every year na di day wey join bodi International Association for Suicide Prevention do collabo wit World Health Organisation to organise and sponsor.

For Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, pipo no too believe in suicide becos na taboo, but everyday more and more tori dey come out about pipo wey dey kill demsef sake of one reason or di oda.

According to WHO, Nigeria na di number 15 kontri for world wit di highest number of suicides. Nigeria na number seven kontri for Africa wit di highest suicide number while Cameroon na number four. Ghana dey in-between, e no follow for di twelve highest or twelve lowest.

Buy wetin be di signs we need to sabi to help our friends and loved ones and who fit commit suicide?

Signs say pesin fit commit suicide

Witness

Most pipo wey wan kill dem sef dey also way find witness and give warning signs, pesin wey dem go tell say dem wan commit kill dem sef.

Dr Baka, say, wen pesin come tell you say e don tire for life, im fit dey laff or frown as im dey tok am, but dat na serious sign say e dey consider to kill im sef.

Wen you begin hear tins like "life don tire me," "if I die now no body go cry, "make rapture just happun now" or di pesin dey always tok about death death, dis na signs say di pesin wan take im life, Dr Maynunah Kadiri, di founder of Pinnacle Medical Services, wey specialise for psychological and mental health issues.

"Most of dem, wen dem say dem wan kill dem sef, you go tink say dem just dey joke but if you listen to dia story you go understand how e dey possible say dem go kill dem sef," im tok.

Im say, some go leave suicide note and di ones wey no sabi write go tell pesin wey dey very close to dem say, dis life don become worthless, and "once dem leave suicide note, e mean say dem don plan everytin."

No get interest for good tins

Once pesin no get interest again for di good tins wey in bin dey enjoy n aim be say e fit dey consider suicide.

Wen pesin lose interest for in environment and tins wey dey sustain life, like dem no dey interest for to eat food, lose interest in friends and partnerships, Dr Baka say, e mean say di mata don go far.

Generally, pipo fit dey tink say na just becos dem dey hurt, dem no go know say na mental sickess dey worry dem.

Dey over vex or withdraw

If pesin prefer to dey dey alone, e dey avoid friends, dey avoid social activities, dis na possible sign say depression don enta and if you no pay attention e fit lead to suicide.

Some of dem fit no withdraw but small tins wey no reach anytin fit dey irritate dem. Minor tins go make dem provoke.

If e continue like dis for long, you go hear say dem don commit suicide, Dr Baka tok.

Dangerous behaviour

Pesin wey life don tire fit change im behaviour. Im go dey do tins wey go put am for danger.

Observe if di pesin dey drive faster dan before, dey abuse alcohol or drugs.

E fit dey tok too much.

Crying

Dr Kadiri say, di crying wey we dey tok about no be di kian wey dem dey cry for some minutes waka.

E depend on how many time dis pesin dey cry, how serious di cry be, wheda dem provoke am or not, she tok.

Wetin you fit do for pesin wey wan commit suicide

Di first place to begin prevent suicide na from house.

First accept say di pesin dey face challenge

Once you accept say pesin get challenge, you go fit help dem by building raport.

Make dem trust you becos most time pipo wey wan kill dem sef no dey gree say dem get problem but if dem trust you dem go oep up to you.

No judge dem listen

Listen to wetin dem wan tok and no judge dem.

No dey ask plenty questions just listen and understand wetin dem dey pass through.

No preach for am

No turn pastor for dia head.

No be cos dem no dey pray nmake dem dey go through wetin dem dey go through, di fac say dem dey tok to you na very good tin, Dr Kadiri tok.

Help dem find help

You no be professional. So help dem find professional wey go fit take di mata up.

Who fit commit suicide?

Dr Kadiri say, a nybody fit dey in danger of committing suicide like your friend, family member even your co-worker and yoursef.

Someone wey recently lose pesin wey close to am to death, divorce or break up, pesin wey get major sickness, lose im work or get serious moni wahala, dat kain pesin fit commit suicide.

Dr Baka say pipo wey dey above 60 years and above get higher possibility to commit suicide and na dem dey get depression pass.

Among di young pipo wey dey commit suicide na mostly pipo wey get schizophrenia sickness.