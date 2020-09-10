Davido FEM lyrics: Nigerian singer latest song "FEM" na for pipo wey dey 'para' for am - Download full lyrics & video of David Adeleke new single here
Nigerian singer Davido get advise to "FEM" for pipo wey dey 'para' for am anyhow wit im latest single.
Davido wey real name na David Adedeji Adeleke title di new track wey im drop around 7pm on Thursday, September 10 "FEM" a Yoruba word wey mean "shut up" for oyibo.
Di 27 year old Nigerian singer and song-writer announce di new single for im social media wia im write say; "To di pipo wey dey tok about you because dem no understand your shine, dem no understand your grace, dem no understand why dem neva fit be wetin you be or get wetin you get..we say FEM!"
To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have... we say #FEM! 🤫 OUT NOW! Link in bio Visuals out by 7pm WAT! Heard y’all missed me 😈😈🤫🤫
Some section of local media dey report say Davido fit don use dis new single title to yab alias diss anoda ogbonge Nigerian singer, sake of some of di words inside FEM lyrics:
"E be like you don dey tok too much, small tok you don dey tok tok, fem. O boy, you don dey do too much, small tok you don dey look who tok, fem…"
"Pesin wey dey find pity, no dey do me itty bitty. You wan know 30 BG, you go know 30 GB wen you see 30 BG…"
"Then Odogwu say we 'Like To Party' just call me...:"
For middle of August 2020, Davido make video for "FEM" song and a part of di video im shoot land ontop social media. At di time wen e drop, pipo bin think say song title go be 'Para.'
Dis single na part of Davido upcoming album #ABT (A Better Time).
Fans don alredi dey feel di song:
OBO. Baddestttttt. My songgggg👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️😋😋😋😋😋😋. I’m screaming hereeee— Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 10, 2020
Just finished listening. You didn’t disappoint as usual OBo🥵 pic.twitter.com/Hhuaz1sjBs— Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 10, 2020
Best song of the year— Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) September 10, 2020
OBO is back pic.twitter.com/oKiJX0YEx8— ~Noble (@_Noble14) September 10, 2020
Use earpiece hear this song u go know say dem don vex Davido finish, big warnings.. tell odogwu we like to party just call me, dats y #30BG dey para for u pic.twitter.com/L1mmucjtWR— Kim30BG 🕊️ 💰🤴 (@kim_vinda) September 10, 2020
Let’s start off your day with some good music 🌸— MTV Base West (@MTVBaseWest) September 11, 2020
On #SpankingNew today, we bring you the video for "FEM" by O.B.O, @davido !
Wherever you are in Africa, Catch the video playing on MTV base at these times on MTV base 💃🏾🕺🏾
Don’t Miss it ✨ pic.twitter.com/RB6m634hAl
See Davido FEM lyrics here:
[Intro]
Napji killing dis one
Baddest
Para, ahah
[Verse 1]
E be like you don dey tok too much
Small tok you don dey talk who talk
Fem (Baddest)
Oboy you don dey do too much
Small tok you don dey look who tok
Fem (Ah di baddest)
Person wey dey find di pitty
Omo no dey give me itty bitty
Just call me, you wan know 30BG
You go know 30BG when you see 30BG
(Uh uh uh)
You wey dey find the pitty
Tell odogwu say we like to party
Just call me, you wan know 30BG
You go know 30BG when you see 30BG
[Pre-Chorus]
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Make una tell am to call me
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
[Chorus]
Why dem com dey para, para, para?
Para for me
Why everybodi com dey para, para, para?
Para for me
Why dem com dey para, para, para?
Para for me
Na why 30BG wе go para, para, para
Dem go para for you
[Verse 2]
Before di, before di matter get serious
Before di whole matter gets dangerous
You need to make sure you don't say too much
'Cause if you say too much, I fit to run up on you
You see seh I get fans wey dey para gan
You see seh my own G pass G-Wagon
My nigga, I set trends, no Twitter, star
I get men, I no dey gather boys
I dey live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight
Wen be say na me dey give dem life
Dem go tell me who dey give them mind, give them mind
Live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight
Wen be say na me dey give them life
Dem go tell me who dey give them mind, give them mind
[Pre-Chorus]
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Make una tell am to call me
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
[Chorus]
Why dem com dey para, para, para?
Para for me
Why everybodi com dey para, para, para?
Para for you
Para, para, para
Para for you
[Outro]
Napji killing dis one