Davido FEM lyrics: Nigerian singer latest song "FEM" na for pipo wey dey 'para' for am - Download full lyrics & video of David Adeleke new single here

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/youtube

Nigerian singer Davido get advise to "FEM" for pipo wey dey 'para' for am anyhow wit im latest single.

Davido wey real name na David Adedeji Adeleke title di new track wey im drop around 7pm on Thursday, September 10 "FEM" a Yoruba word wey mean "shut up" for oyibo.

Di 27 year old Nigerian singer and song-writer announce di new single for im social media wia im write say; "To di pipo wey dey tok about you because dem no understand your shine, dem no understand your grace, dem no understand why dem neva fit be wetin you be or get wetin you get..we say FEM!"

Some section of local media dey report say Davido fit don use dis new single title to yab alias diss anoda ogbonge Nigerian singer, sake of some of di words inside FEM lyrics:

"E be like you don dey tok too much, small tok you don dey tok tok, fem. O boy, you don dey do too much, small tok you don dey look who tok, fem…"

"Pesin wey dey find pity, no dey do me itty bitty. You wan know 30 BG, you go know 30 GB wen you see 30 BG…"

"Then Odogwu say we 'Like To Party' just call me...:"

Wia dis foto come from, Davido FEM Wetin we call dis foto, More than 111,000 tweets mention Davido FEM within di first three hours wen Davido drop di new single.

For middle of August 2020, Davido make video for "FEM" song and a part of di video im shoot land ontop social media. At di time wen e drop, pipo bin think say song title go be 'Para.'

Dis single na part of Davido upcoming album #ABT (A Better Time).

Fans don alredi dey feel di song:

Skip Twitter post, 1 OBO. Baddestttttt. My songgggg👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️😋😋😋😋😋😋. I’m screaming hereeee — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) September 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 3 Best song of the year — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) September 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 5 Use earpiece hear this song u go know say dem don vex Davido finish, big warnings.. tell odogwu we like to party just call me, dats y #30BG dey para for u pic.twitter.com/L1mmucjtWR — Kim30BG 🕊️ 💰🤴 (@kim_vinda) September 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 Let’s start off your day with some good music 🌸

On #SpankingNew today, we bring you the video for "FEM" by O.B.O, @davido !

Wherever you are in Africa, Catch the video playing on MTV base at these times on MTV base 💃🏾🕺🏾

Don’t Miss it ✨ pic.twitter.com/RB6m634hAl — MTV Base West (@MTVBaseWest) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 6

Wia dis foto come from, Davido FEM Wetin we call dis foto, FEM single na part of Davido upcoming album #ABT (A Better Time) wey go drop afta im last album (A Good Time)

See Davido FEM lyrics here:

[Intro]

Napji killing dis one

Baddest

Para, ahah

[Verse 1]

E be like you don dey tok too much

Small tok you don dey talk who talk

Fem (Baddest)

Oboy you don dey do too much

Small tok you don dey look who tok

Fem (Ah di baddest)

Person wey dey find di pitty

Omo no dey give me itty bitty

Just call me, you wan know 30BG

You go know 30BG when you see 30BG

(Uh uh uh)

You wey dey find the pitty

Tell odogwu say we like to party

Just call me, you wan know 30BG

You go know 30BG when you see 30BG

[Pre-Chorus]

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

Make una tell am to call me

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus]

Why dem com dey para, para, para?

Para for me

Why everybodi com dey para, para, para?

Para for me

Why dem com dey para, para, para?

Para for me

Na why 30BG wе go para, para, para

Dem go para for you

[Verse 2]

Before di, before di matter get serious

Before di whole matter gets dangerous

You need to make sure you don't say too much

'Cause if you say too much, I fit to run up on you

You see seh I get fans wey dey para gan

You see seh my own G pass G-Wagon

My nigga, I set trends, no Twitter, star

I get men, I no dey gather boys

I dey live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight

Wen be say na me dey give dem life

Dem go tell me who dey give them mind, give them mind

Live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight

Wen be say na me dey give them life

Dem go tell me who dey give them mind, give them mind

[Pre-Chorus]

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

Make una tell am to call me

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus]

Why dem com dey para, para, para?

Para for me

Why everybodi com dey para, para, para?

Para for you

Para, para, para

Para for you

[Outro]

Napji killing dis one

