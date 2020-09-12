Edouard Mendy to Chelsea: who be di goalkeeper wey Frank Lampard wan sign

Edouard Mendy

E don dey look like Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy go soon become new Chelsea player.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard don dey on di lookout for new goalkeeper for sometime now afta im bin drop first choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for several games last season in favour of Willy Caballero.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Ramano claim say Mendy deal be done deal.

Romano write for Twitter say: "Edouard Mendy go travel go London in next few hours - di deal be 100% done."

Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours - the deal is 100% done. Chelsea will consider a move for Declan Rice on following days but won't pay €80m. West Ham insist they don't want to sell Rice. Match on. Bakayoko is not in Lampard plans. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #WHUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Di fee for Mendy fit be around £20million and im go compete with Kepa for starting place instead of to be im replacement.

Who be Mendy?

Mendy sign im first professional contract wen e be 24 years old. Im be one of di best for Ligue 1.

He dey represent Senegal for international level although dem born am for France and e be runner-up for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

For 2014, wen fourth tier club Cherbourg bin release am, e try to leave football. Six years later, im don become one of di best goalkeepers for Ligue 1.

Im use to be third-choice goalkeeper for Marseille and im finally get im chance wit Reims, wia e sign im first professional contract for 2016.

Last season wit Rennes, Mendy contribute to dia qualification for dis season Champions League as dem finish third for Ligue 1.

Mendy dey strong and tall

Di goalkeeper be 6'6'' and im get very good reflexes.

For 2019/20, e get 78.4% save percentage - wey be di third-best for Ligue 1. But e no be di most consistent goalkeeper, im mistake cost Rennes dia Europa League tie with Cluj.