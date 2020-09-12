Rivers "most wanted criminal" Bobosky: How Greenlanders capone "Honest Diigbara" die for police hands

Wia dis foto come from, NPF/Twitter

Police for Rivers State for joint operation wit one local vigilante group, don arrest one notorious kidnapper and leader of Greenlanders Cult Group, Honest Diigbara popularly known as Boboski but e die for dia hand shortly afta.

Boboski, wey dey di Rivers Police Command "most wanted criminal list" according to Police statement, bin don dey terrorise many communities for Ogoni land.

Rivers State Police Command don confam say Honest Diigbara AKA Boboski wey dem bin arrest earlier on Saturday 12 September 2020 don die.

Police Tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni confam to BBC Pidgin say Boboski die in di presence of journalists after dem arrest and bring am come di Police Headquarters for Moscow Road Port Harcourt and now im deadibody dey mortuary.

For August 2019, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike bin put N30 million naira bounty for im head for any pesin wey fit help arrest am.

But around 2:30am on Saturday 12 September, 2020 na im police wit local vigilante group gbab am for Koro Community inside Tai local goment area.

For di statement wey Rivers Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan release, shoot out between di gang and police happun as soon as di gang sight di police, and im driver come die for di process but dem arrest Boboski alive.

CP Joseph Mukan say Boboski na im allegedly dey responsible for many kidnap incidents for di State like di kidnap of Barrister Emelogu wey dem kill after collecting ransom; di kidnap and killing of di DCO of Afam, SP Moses Egbede after dem collect ransom. Di killing of one Soldier and one officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC for Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year. Also di Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo wey dem collect ransom of N7million Naira and di killing of two Police Officers attached to Federal Highway wey dem kill and collect dia rifles for Botem.

Pipo for Ogoniland and Rivers State happy as Police gbab Boboski and some of dem express am for social media posts.

The most wanted kidnapper in Rivers State Boboski in police net pic.twitter.com/uyVALSaGrw — Awajis George (@awaajisgeorge) September 12, 2020

View content on Facebook