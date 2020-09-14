"Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari", how Nigerians dey react to di "Obasanjo/Buhari 'failed state'" gbas-gbos

Wetin we call dis foto, Obasanjo and Buhari na di only di only two Nigerians wey don lead di kontri as military Generals and elected civilian presidents.

Afta President Muhammadu Buhari office send strong reply on top former president Olusegun Obasanjo comment say Nigeria don dey turn "failed state", many oda stakeholders for di est African nationa don start to dey react ontop di mata."

President Muhammadu Buhari tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu say Obasanjo don fall from ranks to become divider in chief of Nigeria as Buhari dey try build national unity.

Na on Thursday, Obasanjo call Nigeria say na failed and badly divided state under President Buhari.

How Nigerians dey react

One of those wey don reply na former govnor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose bin back di former presido for im statement say, im no dey normally gree with Obasanjo but Nigeria don become failed state and if goment no do sometin sharp-sharp di kontri fit scata. Im tok dis one for Instagram interview with Dele Momodu.

Di socio-political joinbodi Afenifere don also gree with Obasanjo say di kontri dey dis divided because because di pesin wey dey rule di kontri no dey unify am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari been get support from di former president for 2015 election.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wey be socio cultural join bodi of di Igbo speaking pipo of eastern Nigeria also gree for wetin Obasanjo tok say as former presido e no wia di shoe dey bite and also di present administration no dey hear word.

But di Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) join hand wit di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) don tell Nigerians make dem troway wetin di former presido Olusegun Obasanjo tok troway.

Di chairman of di ACF, Audu Ogbeh, tok for interview say di advertisment of Nigeria as failed state no dey mature and even wen im bin dey in power di ex-presido bin get im own wahala.