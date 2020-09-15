Before 'Timini and Lydia scandal' Nollywood "actor Timini Egbuson" share 'four Red flags' e warn women to watch out

Wia dis foto come from, Timini Egbuson

One girl wey bin create kasala accuse Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson wit claim say e dey cheat on im babe, Lydia Agahan don delete di post we she make about di mata afta Lydia im girlfriend allegedly threaten to sue am.

Na on Monday 14 September na im Timini start to dey trend for Twitter afta di girl, Toju write for tweet say she don sleep wit di actor more than two times.

Di mata scata social media since Monday and many pipo chook mouth for di mata but Timini neva tok anything concerning di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Timini Egbuson

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di deleted tweet wey cause di whole kasala

But before all dis kasala start to make di 33 year old Nollywood Star dey trend for social media, e bin release video on top wetin to avoid for man side.

Wia dis foto come from, Timini Egbusu

Wen everi normal day tin na get extra kerewa meaning to dem

Timini call am over sexualisation, e tok say if man turn everytin into sometin sexual, run oh. No be relationship e dey find, na your "box".

Di exception sha na say if na di same tin you sef dey find for im hand.

If dem dey too romantic

Nothing dey wrong with romance oh, but Timini say if una just start to dey gist di day before and, oga come dey tok say im dream of you, or "hunger dey waya me but I no go chop till you chop", red flag!!!!

Oga Egbuson tok say if you go date and im dey kiss your hand dey spin you around like feem, "na how e go spin you scata your life be dat."

Wia dis foto come from, Timini Egbuson

Wen una get too much in common

E no mean say una no go get anytin in common o. But if una start to dey finish each oda sentences because you get evritin in common, Timini say make you japa.

E tok say "when you get di same favourite food, band and you dey go di same church, na coded way to find road enta your pant."

If e dey play games to see wetin you go do

If pesin cari you for date come dey pretend say im no get money or dey form poor guy wen e hold correct bar to see wetin you do, run o!

Timini say na sign of manipulation for di relationship and di getting to know you stage dey too early for am to dey show imself.