Self Certification form Nigeria: How to obtain & fill FIRS "Self Certification form" & wetin di bank form look like, why FG ask Nigerians plus financial institution to do am

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Government

Nigeria don introduce anoda compulsory "Self Certification form" for some category of bank account holders for di kontri to fill for dia financial institution or risk losing all wetin dem keep inside di bank account.

Dis na in addition to di already existing Bank Verification Number, Tax Identification Number, National Identification Number and oda forms of identity management wey di West African kontri bin don introduce in di last five years.

On Thursday, Nigeria goment announce say make pipo wey get accounts wit banks, insurance companies or any oda financial institutions go collect, fill and submit Self-Certification Forms.

According to di goment, di self-certification form dey important to help financial institutions follow correct procedures for any mata wey concern Income Tax Regulations 2019.

Di goment also threaten say pipo wey fail to fill di form no go fit dey able to operate dia account or dem go sama monetary penalty give di defaulters.

But no be everi bodi suppose fill di form ,according to di Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) wey be Nigeria tax office.

However, afta dis announcement, Nigerians come begin dey complain say goment just wan stress dem as dem don already do BVN or oda documentations.

Some Nigerians home and abroad also come begin dey worry on top how to get di form and how e look like plus why goment take dis decision.

How you fit get di "Self Certification form"

According to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pesin fit get di self-certification form from dia banks.

No be everi bodi suppose fill di form, Nigerian goment announce for public notice on Friday.

Federal goment also refer pipo to FIRS website if dem want more informate about am.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/bayoomoboriwo Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari

Why Nigerian goment take dis decision

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) say dis self-certification form go help di automatic exchange of information (of financial transactions eg. bank transfers of wetin dem call "reportable pesins" wey fit mean pipo wey dia banks suppose report to authorithies sake of di kain transactions dem make).

"Dis na to clarify di publication for financial institutions account holders inside Nigeria to complete di self certification form, pursuant to di Income Tax (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations 2019 wey be for di fulfilment of Automatic Exchange of Information Requirements."

"Di Self Certification form na basically wetin dem go give Reportable pesin holding accounts in Financial institutions wey we regard as "Reportable Financial Institutions" under di CRS. Reportable pesin na often non-residents and oda pesin wey get residence for tax purposes for more than one place alias jurisdiction or kontri.

"Financial Institutions dey expected to give di Self Certification form on such account holders wen information wey dem get show say di Account holder na pesin wey get resident for tax purpose iniside more than one jurisdiction. "

"Di information wey show say di account holder na resident for tax purposes inside more than one jurisdiction, dey expected to dey available to Financial Institutions during account opening processes for di KYC and AML purpose."

Meanwhile, Nigeria goment explain for dia twitter handle say "relevant financial institutions" need dis self-certification forms to cari out due diligence procedures in line with di Income Tax Regulations 2019.

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

How di confidential copy of di form look like

Dis na di confidential copy of di self-certification form inside di FIRS website but banks go need to adapt di form for dia different institutions, so e fit no be exactly di same as wetin you go find for each bank.

Wia dis foto come from, FIRS Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na sample of di Controlling Person category of di Self Certification form

How to fill di FIRS Self Certification form

Di self-certification form go dey in three categories according to goment.

Form for Entity - Dis na for corporate companies wey fall under di category of pipo

For Controlling Person (Individuals wey get controlling interest for legal pesin, trustee, etc)

Form for individual

Goment say failure to do dis go attract punishment as di pesin fit lose im money or im fit no fit use di account again.

