Israel Adesanya: Boxing MMA Nigerian fighter make history to be di first wey Puma don sponsor

UFC champion Israel Adesanya don make history as di first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma ahead of im middleweight title defence next weekend.

Di undefeated Adesanya wey be Nigerian sign one multiyear deal with Puma, di company announce on Thursday.

E go be di the face of Puma Oceania division but go also be a part of idia global marketing plans, according to sources.

Di Nigerian fighter don even put for im twitter handle say im dey "Hyped and honored to partner up with Puma" wey im refer to as baba for di game.

Adesanya deal na both for dress and shoe sponsorship, and e be di first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma.

Concerning diUFC uniform sponsorship deal with Reebok currently, and with Venum starting in April 2021, Adesanya no go fit wear Puma gea inside di cage for im fights.

Israel Adesanya go returns to action next Saturday, Sept. 26, against Paulo Costa for di main event of UFC 253.