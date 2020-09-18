Israel Adesanya: Boxing MMA Nigerian fighter make history to be di first wey Puma don sponsor

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Israel Adesanya of Nigeria pose for one portrait backstage after im victory during di UFC 248 event for T-Mobile Arena on March 07

UFC champion Israel Adesanya don make history as di first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma ahead of im middleweight title defence next weekend.

Di undefeated Adesanya wey be Nigerian sign one multiyear deal with Puma, di company announce on Thursday.

E go be di the face of Puma Oceania division but go also be a part of idia global marketing plans, according to sources.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Israel Adesanya has signed a multi-year deal with Puma. He will be the face of their Oceania division but will also be a part of their global marketing plans, as well. It is an apparel and shoe sponsorship. He is the first MMA fighter to ever be sponsored by Puma. pic.twitter.com/ciNMnEZBpn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 17, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Di Nigerian fighter don even put for im twitter handle say im dey "Hyped and honored to partner up with Puma" wey im refer to as baba for di game.

Skip Twitter post, 2 ✨🌌💫

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/1RMFyzX21C — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 17, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Adesanya deal na both for dress and shoe sponsorship, and e be di first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma.

Concerning diUFC uniform sponsorship deal with Reebok currently, and with Venum starting in April 2021, Adesanya no go fit wear Puma gea inside di cage for im fights.