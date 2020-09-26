Lagos officials comot two deadi body, truck wey fall inside Epe river

Wia dis foto come from, LRU

Di Lagos State goment don comot two deadibodi inside one tipper truck wey bin fall from bridge enta water for Epe river on Friday night.

LRU wey be di State emergency response agency announce dis on Saturday di morning afta di incident, for social media.

According to authorities, di operation don end, as dem confam say dem don comot from water, di body of two men.

Di social media post also show photo of one 6-tyre blue and yellow colour truck wey e be like dem use crane carry.

Marine Rescue Unit and di Police follow for di rescue operation.

Wetin happen

Authorities never release wetin dia investigation show say lead to di accident, but LRU say dem receive informate late on di night of Friday 26 September about one tipper truck wey fall from Berger bridge into Epe river for Epe, southern Lagos.

Di same night, LRU say when dem reach di site of di accident, dem see say di truck bin dey cari sand but dem no dey sure of di number of pipo wey dey inside.

Although officially, na two body authorities say dem comot from di river, some bloggers dey na three pipo dey involve for di accident: driver, im assistant and one mechanic.

One pesin for Twitter respond say di accident bin cause heavy traffic wey dey "terrible".