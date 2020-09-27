Laycon BBNaija 2020 Winner: Olamilekan Agbeleshe win Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show - See wetin you need to know
Laycon don win di big brother Naija season 5 reality TV show afta 10 weeks inside di lockdown house with 20 housemates wey participate for di show.
E don be di 5th winner for di ogbonge show and join past winners like; Katung Aduwakwey win first edition for 2006, Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Ikechukwu (2018) and Mercy Eke (2019).
Tins wen di winner go get
Di winner of BBNaija season 5 go get di biggest prize ever, value at N85 million. Di breakdown of di grand prize include:
- N30m cash prize
- Two-bedroom apartment
- Dubai trip for two
- SUV from Innoson Motors
- Trip to Dublin
- Trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale
- Home appliances
- One year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste
- One year supply of Pepsi
- Branded chiller
- Brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.
- Plus plenti oda
Olamilekan Agbeleshe na 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. E be graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos.
E bin tok during di beginning of di show say im dey complicated, pipo dey misunderstand am and e also dey open minded. E add say im like to dey discuss sexual mata.
Laycon say one of e biggest achievement na im song 'Fierce' wey dey for MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months.
See how fans vote
Laycon get 60% of votes to beat di oda four hosemates wey bin dey top 5 position with am.