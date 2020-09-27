Laycon BBNaija 2020 Winner: Olamilekan Agbeleshe win Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show - See wetin you need to know

Laycon/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Laycon/Instagram

Laycon don win di big brother Naija season 5 reality TV show afta 10 weeks inside di lockdown house with 20 housemates wey participate for di show.

E don be di 5th winner for di ogbonge show and join past winners like; Katung Aduwakwey win first edition for 2006, Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Ikechukwu (2018) and Mercy Eke (2019).

Tins wen di winner go get

Di winner of BBNaija season 5 go get di biggest prize ever, value at N85 million. Di breakdown of di grand prize include:

  • N30m cash prize
  • Two-bedroom apartment
  • Dubai trip for two
  • SUV from Innoson Motors
  • Trip to Dublin
  • Trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale
  • Home appliances
  • One year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste
  • One year supply of Pepsi
  • Branded chiller
  • Brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.
  • Plus plenti oda

Olamilekan Agbeleshe na 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. E be graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos.

E bin tok during di beginning of di show say im dey complicated, pipo dey misunderstand am and e also dey open minded. E add say im like to dey discuss sexual mata.

Laycon say one of e biggest achievement na im song 'Fierce' wey dey for MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months.

See how fans vote

Laycon get 60% of votes to beat di oda four hosemates wey bin dey top 5 position with am.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija