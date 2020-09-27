Laycon BBNaija 2020 Winner: Olamilekan Agbeleshe win Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Laycon/Instagram

Laycon don win di big brother Naija season 5 reality TV show afta 10 weeks inside di lockdown house with 20 housemates wey participate for di show.

E don be di 5th winner for di ogbonge show and join past winners like; Katung Aduwakwey win first edition for 2006, Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Ikechukwu (2018) and Mercy Eke (2019).

Tins wen di winner go get

Di winner of BBNaija season 5 go get di biggest prize ever, value at N85 million. Di breakdown of di grand prize include:

N30m cash prize

Two-bedroom apartment

Dubai trip for two

SUV from Innoson Motors

Trip to Dublin

Trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale

Home appliances

One year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste

One year supply of Pepsi

Branded chiller

Brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Plus plenti oda

Olamilekan Agbeleshe na 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. E be graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos.

E bin tok during di beginning of di show say im dey complicated, pipo dey misunderstand am and e also dey open minded. E add say im like to dey discuss sexual mata.

Laycon say one of e biggest achievement na im song 'Fierce' wey dey for MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months.

See how fans vote

Laycon get 60% of votes to beat di oda four hosemates wey bin dey top 5 position with am.