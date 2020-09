Abraham Chukwu: Meet di corporate fruit seller for Benin city, Edo State

Dem no support media player for your device

Abraham Chukwu: Meet di corporate fruit seller for Benin city, Edo State

"Na di way I dey dress dey make pipo buy my fruit" na wetin Abraham Chukwu, di corporate fruit seller for Benin city, Edo state yan.

Abraham tell BBC News Pidgin say e no good to look dirty and dey sell fruit dey pipo go chop.

Na im make am dey always dey dress neat.

Abraham dey also dey treat imsef to correct country music as e dey push im show glass for street.