Sultan Adekoya, di 12 year old Nigerian boxer wey don go viral

"I always watch pipo like Anthony Joshua, Mayweather and Mike Tyson, na why I love boxing"

Na wetin 12-year-old boxer, Sultan Adekoya wey start to dey fight since im be five years old tell BBC Pidgin.

Adekoya become viral sensation afta im video wey im dey spar with im coach go viral. Nigeria Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Akin Dare, say Sultan don dey part of di kontri talent group.

Sultan wan continue to dey box and im parents support am.

Producer: Banjo Damilola