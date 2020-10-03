Coronavirus Nigeria: Many travellers wey dey enta Nigeria dey Covid-19 positive
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission say many travellers wey dey enta Nigeria dey test positive to Covid-19 afta seven day isolation, even though dem bin test negative before begin dia journey.
Di commission say out of 2,403 passengers wey dem don test for Lagos alone since dem begin Covid-19 PCR testing exercise, 80 of dem test positive to di virus.
Recent report from World Health Organisation Covid-19 for Africa show say di number of infections don reduce by 13%.
But di Diaspora commission don draw ear say, even though e be like say di spread dey reduce, some kontris dey experience second and third wave and "di risk of importing di virus enta Nigeria dey real.
QUESTION— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) October 3, 2020
Why are international travelers required to take a repeat PCR test?
ANSWER
•Although COVID19 seems to be waning in some countries, we have seen a 2nd and 3rd wave in other countries. The risk of importing the virus into Nigeria is real. #Thread pic.twitter.com/09BQp0iHzY
"We must do everitin we fit to reduce di risk of transmission from passengers wey dey enta di kontri by testing, identifying positive cases, and isolate dem to reduce spread."
For now, Nigeria airports neva dey operate for full capacity, but dey commission say dem fit no detect many cases wen dem begin operate full capacity wit 5,000 passengers everyday.