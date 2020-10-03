Coronavirus Nigeria: Many travellers wey dey enta Nigeria dey Covid-19 positive

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission say many travellers wey dey enta Nigeria dey test positive to Covid-19 afta seven day isolation, even though dem bin test negative before begin dia journey.

Di commission say out of 2,403 passengers wey dem don test for Lagos alone since dem begin Covid-19 PCR testing exercise, 80 of dem test positive to di virus.

Recent report from World Health Organisation Covid-19 for Africa show say di number of infections don reduce by 13%.

But di Diaspora commission don draw ear say, even though e be like say di spread dey reduce, some kontris dey experience second and third wave and "di risk of importing di virus enta Nigeria dey real.

Why are international travelers required to take a repeat PCR test?



ANSWER

•Although COVID19 seems to be waning in some countries, we have seen a 2nd and 3rd wave in other countries. The risk of importing the virus into Nigeria is real. #Thread pic.twitter.com/09BQp0iHzY — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) October 3, 2020

"We must do everitin we fit to reduce di risk of transmission from passengers wey dey enta di kontri by testing, identifying positive cases, and isolate dem to reduce spread."