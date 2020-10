"Bisola Ajayi" kidnappers wear security operatives dia uniform - Motunrayo, Ngozi Ajayi cry for help

Wia dis foto come from, Bisola Ajayi

Mama of di 25 year old lawyer wey jaguda pipo kidnap from her house on Sunday 4 October 2020, dey beg dem to release her pikin for her.

Mrs. Ngozi Ajayi wey be lawyer and pastor, shed tears as she dey beg police, DSS, Rivers State Goment to help make her daughter return afta jaguda pipo kolobi her for Rumuokwurushe, Obio Akpor local goment area of Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

54 years old Bisola mama say wey be Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor say she no fit sleep since dem gbab her pikin right before her eyes, in front of her house.

Wetin we call dis foto, Mrs Ngozi Ajayi dey 54 years old

'Di pipo wey kidnap my sister wear security operatives dia uniform' - Motunrayo Ajayi

Younger sister of Bisola, Motunrayo Ajayi tell BBC Pidgin say na before dia korokoro eye dem kidnap her sister just as she wan drive enter dia compound on Sunday night, 4 October, 2020.

"Na around 8:30 to 9pm e happen. As usual she blow horn for di gateman to come open di gate. But instead we go hear her drive inside, na shout we dey hear for her to come down, come down, so me and my mother rush out to see wetin dey happen, thinking say na Street boys but wen we go out, we see say di pipo wear security operatives dia uniform so we feel say we fit reason wit dem.

Wetin we call dis foto, Motunrayo Ajayi

My mama run to dem dey beg dem make dem tell her wetin happen say na her pikin, na im one of dem shoot in between her legs for ground come begin beat my mama, hit her eye, her hand.

Di oda one run go di passenger side of di car begin beat my sister to force her out of di car.

As my sister see how dem dey beat my mama, she stop to struggle wit dem come dey ask, who una be?

"I dey beg di Govnor Nyesom Wike, I dey beg all di security operatives to help release my sister for me. I dey count on di police, di DSS, di NBA, I dey count on heaven and earth to help release my daughter for me I beg." She cry.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na gate of di house wi di kidnap bin happun

Dem come push her enter one white Toyota Venza car, shoot into di air and drive comot wit her."

Motunrayo add say dem still dey wait for her sister as dem never hear anytin from di pipo wey kidnap her.

Wia dis foto come from, Bisola Ajayi

Rivers State Police Command don confam di abduction of 25 year old Bisola Ajayi from her house.