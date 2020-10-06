Nigeria police SARS afta FSARS patrol ban & how a Nigerian dey use tech fight #EndSarsNow #SarsBrutality

Wia dis foto come from, PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime matter for Nigeria.

Nigerians don dey device different means to ensure say goment hear dia call ontop police brutality matter wey dey trend since last week for di West Africa kontri.

However, Nigeria police on Tuesday tok say di ban wey di Inspector General of Police announce recently, na just one step for wetin di police wan do.

One tech developer, Emeka Boris Ama wey be @emeka_boris for twitter don develop bot wey go dey mention #EndSarsNow under any tweet wey dem tag am.

Di developer say im decide to use technology to fight di issue of police brutality and say technology fit help solve plenty problems wey dey worry Africa.

"Afta my friend narrate im experience and how dem threat am at gun point till he give dem money wey dem want, and I hear oda stories, I see videos of pipo wey dey cry sake of SARS take away dia loved ones and tins wey dey valuable to dem, so I take bold step against dis action," Ama tell BBC Pidgin on why im decide to create di bot.

Bot na program onto network especially internet wey fit interact with system and behave like person but e be computer like robot.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Segun Awosanya say Nigeria no dey at war wey police go dey do stop and search upandan

Di Twitter bot dey perform three functions wen pipo mention am. Di bot go tweet #EndSars, like and retweet any endsars tweet and comment comment on political leaders tweet with di hashtag #EndSars. Di bot also with comment "#EndSars Now" wen any Nigerian politician tweet.

Over di weekend, Nigerians take to social media to begin narrate story of how officer of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dey harass dem for road sake of di type of cloth hair sytle or even if dem hold big phone or drive big cars. Different videos begin dey show face fpr Twitter.

As di campaign begin dey trend for Twitter, Nigeria's inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu announce say im don ban di unit from carrying out stop and search duties. Nigeria police bin create SARS to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes across di kontri.

But some Nigerians no too believe di goment as no be di first time wey di goment go dey announce say dem ban di squad. For 2017, former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris put ban on stop and search wey dey unnecessary.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force Wetin we call dis foto, IGP Mohammed Adamu

Di IGP dat time tok say everi officer wey dey work must dey dia full uniform and identification or dem go enta serious trouble. Same tin happun for 2018, and 2019 before dis new ban wey just happun.

Wetin Police wan do next

Di Nigerian police don assure Nigerians say dem don hear wetin dem dey tok about some of dia officers for federal SARSand dem go make sure say dem change di tori.