When is Nigeria vs Algeria match? Dis na "Nigeria vs Algeria" international friendlies review and everyin you need know

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles/ Twitter

Nigeria vs Algeria friendly footbal match go shele on Friday 9 October, 2020.

Dis match na to prepare for November Africa Cup of Nations qualification tie against Sierra Leone.

Di game against di na di Super Eagles first international match of 2020 as Covid-19 ensure say all football-related activities dey on hold.

Di game between coach Gernor Rohr men and coach Djamel Belmadi men go happun for Austria where di Nigerian team dey currently camp.

Dis na di first time wey Nigeria go dey meet Algeria afta dem beat di kontri for 2019 AFCON for semi-final stage.

Who go dey di squad?

Nigerian coach Rogr don put togeda footballers wey go play for d game and inside am be Maduka Okoye andlong two odas wey go be di goal keepers.

William Troost-Ekong, Lyon Balogun dey di list among oda defenders.

Di interesting tin about di list na say plenty new faces dey inside.

Who be di new faces?

Di new faces wey Nigerians fit sse for di match na Zaidu Sanusi, Yakubu wey be goal keeper, Tijani, Onyenka, Dessers wey get Bulgarian mother.

Nigerian player with all di new faces dey camp dey train as dem dey prepare for di match.

Where you got fit watch?

No broadcast partner dey for di game for Nigeria at di moment so e no dey clear if any Nigerian station go fit show di match.