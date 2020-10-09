"Ondo Governorship Election" rules on 10 October voters, candidates must follow

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Nigeria election office, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don announce rules voters must obey during 10 October Ondo State Governorship election

INEC don draw ear give pipo wey wan comot to vote for election wey go happun on Saturday say dem no go allow pipo wey no wear face mask to join di queue to vote sake of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Oda tins wey Ondo state INEC REC, Rufus Akejuof tok as wetin voters no fit do na:

Vote buying no longer be joke

He tok say dem go arrest pipo wey do am immediately

Voters no go fit take pictures of dia votes

E tok say INEC no go allow voters to hold dia phone near di polling booth.

Voters no go fit join queue by 2:30pm

Except for pipo wey don already get accreditation, INEC say dem no go allow pipo to join di queue fresh by dat time of di afternoon.