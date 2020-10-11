Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye and Lawerence Oyor wedding fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Innovaive Photography

Oga of Mount Zion production, Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye last pikin Darasimi don marry her gospel artist bobo Lawerence Oyor.

Di marriage wey happun for Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday 10th of October, 2020, bin dey two years in di making.

According to di couple, poet Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye bin take four months to respond to Lawrence proposal for 2018.

Tori be say na on April 2018, Lawrence bin propose to Darasimi but no be until di 25th of August, she gree for am.

Di traditional rights wey mix both Niger-Delta and Yoruba culture bin hold on Friday 9th of September.

BBC Pidgin don gather some of "Darasimi Mike Bamiloye and Lawerence Oyor wedding" fotos for you.

Check out Mike Bamiloye daughter wedding:

Wia dis foto come from, Darasimi & Lawrence website Wetin we call dis foto, Darasimi and her papa for di Traditional wedding

Wia dis foto come from, Darasimi & Lawrence website Wetin we call dis foto, Darasimi and Lawrence for di traditional marriage

Wia dis foto come from, IG Media Wetin we call dis foto, Darasimi and Lawrence for di traditional marriage

Wia dis foto come from, Darasimi & Lawrence Website Wetin we call dis foto, Darasimi and Lawrence for di traditional marriage

While dia white wedding hold for Saturday, di 10th of September, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Oda Wetin we call dis foto, Mike Bamiloye as e dey cari im piki enta church for di white wedding.

Mike Bamiloye enta social media to wish im daughter well for her marriage.

Wia dis foto come from, Darasimi & Lawrence website Wetin we call dis foto, Darasimibe poet wey dey call her self spoken word artist

Wia dis foto come from, Darasimi and Lawrence website Wetin we call dis foto, Lawerence na gospel musician