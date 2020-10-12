Akindele Oluwaseun Oladipo: Meet di ‘Crying Teacher’ wey raise 1.3 million to feed private school teachers

Wen Akindele Oluwaseun Oladipo bin cry for video dey ask Nigerians to epp poor private school teachers for dia area,

E no expect say Nigerians go respond di way wey dem do.

Less dan 10 minute wey e put di video for facebook, Nigerians both home and abroad begin donate moni to im account.

Within few days, e raise more than 1.3 million naira to buy food items to share give close to four hundred private school teachers for Nigerian capital during di lockdown.

Schools for Nigeria bin dey under lock and key for nearly six months and private school teachers wey boku for di education sector bin face serious hardship.

Recently, di federal goment say e don ready to give teachers special salary structure but Akindele say private school teachers no dey collect beta pay and welfare despite dia contribution to di kontri education sector.

