EndSARS: Northern Nigeria youth groups no sake of Muhammadu Buhari shun #EndSARS protests - Abdulaziz Abdulaziz
Abdulaziz Abdulaziz wey be tok tok pesin for Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) wey consist of over 200 youth associations across northern Nigeria tell BBC say pipo especially on social media dey wrong to assume say dem no gree join EndSARS protests because President Muhammadu Buhari na from dia side.
Di group say for dia side wetin dey disturb pass na di kill kill wey dey happun for many years and dis na why dem dey start anoda round of protests on Thursday.
"For di pipo wey dey shout say northern Nigeria no join EndSARS protests sake say President Buhari na from northern Nigeria, wetin CNG get to tok be say we no get any business with Buhari or any leader, how many times we don do protests for dis same Buhari goment?"
"Even for di south no be every state participate so make nobody blackmail northern Nigeria moreover e get some of our pipo for Borno, Katsina and Niger state wey protest, di only thing be say our view no be to endSARS but reform am, SARS na just name, to reform units and officers na im be di solution."
Abdulaziz tok say dem dey support wetin many pipo dey yan say make Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu dey inside any committee wey goment and Police go put together to discuss any new outfit.
"We dey very proud of Aisha Yesufu, she don prove say women get serious power and dis na why we dey call on northern women to emulate her starting from our protest on Thursday."
Finally, CNG say di several protests over many days wey lead to scrapping of SARS show say when pipo come together to put pressure dem get big power and dis na why dem go put more pressure on goment about insecurity for northern Nigeria.