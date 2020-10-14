EndSARS: Northern Nigeria youth groups no sake of Muhammadu Buhari shun #EndSARS protests - Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz wey be tok tok pesin for Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) wey consist of over 200 youth associations across northern Nigeria tell BBC say pipo especially on social media dey wrong to assume say dem no gree join EndSARS protests because President Muhammadu Buhari na from dia side.

Di group say for dia side wetin dey disturb pass na di kill kill wey dey happun for many years and dis na why dem dey start anoda round of protests on Thursday.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Coalition of Northern Groups

"For di pipo wey dey shout say northern Nigeria no join EndSARS protests sake say President Buhari na from northern Nigeria, wetin CNG get to tok be say we no get any business with Buhari or any leader, how many times we don do protests for dis same Buhari goment?"

"Even for di south no be every state participate so make nobody blackmail northern Nigeria moreover e get some of our pipo for Borno, Katsina and Niger state wey protest, di only thing be say our view no be to endSARS but reform am, SARS na just name, to reform units and officers na im be di solution."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Coalition of Northern Groups Wetin we call dis foto, CNG say no be true say dem no join EndSARS because of presido Buhari

Abdulaziz tok say dem dey support wetin many pipo dey yan say make Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu dey inside any committee wey goment and Police go put together to discuss any new outfit.

"We dey very proud of Aisha Yesufu, she don prove say women get serious power and dis na why we dey call on northern women to emulate her starting from our protest on Thursday."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Coalition of Northern Groups Wetin we call dis foto, Nastura Shariff na leader of di group and goment bin arrest am after protest for Buhari home state Katsina