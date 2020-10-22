#EndSARS protest: Super Eagle Players wan shun AFCON qualifier sake of Nigeria violence

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu don tok say im fellow team mates for Nigeria football senior national team no go dey to represent di kontri for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nation double-header against Sierra Leone wey suppose happun next month.

Ogu tok dis one as e bin dey react to di kasala wey burst for Lekki toll gate shooting afta sojas start to dey fire weapons for unarmed protesters on Tuesday.

One player wey dey based for Belgium say im no fit to dey represent kontri wey dey kill im brothers and sisters. According to local tori pipo, Punch.

E say make den end di killing and unrest or dem go stay away.

Oda Nigerian players outside di kontri don join mouth put wetin happun on Tuesday.

Manchester United Striker Odion Ighalo call di Nigerian goment say dem be "a shame to di world say you kill your own citizens."

Former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi, for interview wey e follow BBC Pidgin don call am "very sad time for our kontri" and tok say di kontri as a whole need change from di top.

Current Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa say e dey unfortunate say Nigerians don lost di right to peacefully protest or exercise dia basic human right.

Di goment need to do better and put an end to dis, Musa add.

Tori be say di Super Eagles dey meet to find way to protest in support of Nigeria EndSARS protesters.