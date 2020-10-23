Lekki toll gate Lagos Nigeria: [What is happening in Nigeria?] #EndSARS protest shooting explainer

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

October 2020 suppose be Nigeria 60th birthday month but e be period of violence and killings across di west African kontri afta one peaceful protest against police brutality turn bloody.

Di killings and destruction start afta jaguda pipo hijack #EndSARS protests wey thousands of pipo bin dey enta streets across Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate against police brutality for di kontri and end to di SARS police unit.

Anger and shock dat na how Nigerians and pipo around di world react to di violence wey happun afta armed sojas open fire wit live bullets shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.

Amnesty international dey claim say Nigerian army and police kill at least 12 peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday for two locations in Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial city.

One Nigerian Disk Jokey DJ Switch wey bin don instagram live video from Lekki toll gate wen di whole kasala burs say she count 15 deadi bodi dat night alone.

Wetin we call dis foto, Everiwia for Lagos (lives & properties worth billions) don scata afta jaguda pipo alias hoodlums hijack di #EndSARS protest for Nigeria commercial city.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday tell one extra-ordinary meeting wit all former Nigerian leaders say a total of 69 pipo na im dem kill inside di katakata across Nigerian.

Dem include 51 civilians, 11 police officers and 7 soldiers.

Wetin di president confam dey come afta more than 48 hours wen armed sojas open fire wit live bullets at unarmed #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.

Na di next day kasala wey turn heavy violence burst across di West African kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kasala burst for di peaceful EndSARS protests for Lagos on Monday 19 October afta authorities confam say jaguda pipo alias hoodlum don hijack di protest to begin attack innocent citizens.

SARS na Special Anti Robbery Squad of police and dia work na to protect kontri pipo against armed robbery and violent crimes but di unit dey face many accuse of torture, corruption and kill-kill.

Dis recent End SARS protest start afta one video online go viral wey allegedly show SARS officers shoot one young man for early October for Delta state south-south of di kontri.

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say dem go investigate di mata.

Im announce curfew for di state for 72 hours.

Style of protest

Nigerians don dey protest against police brutality for many years now so wetin make dis one get dis kain support.

Well dis time more Njgerian celebrities ginger well-well onto di mata. Musicians Falz and Runtown join di protest for Lagos even as dem make am clear say dem no see themselves as leaders of di protests. In fact di youths say dem no get leader.

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters dey siddon for ground during one of di protests.

Dis time around a lot of youths volunteer dia time to do course to see change and di protests no get anybodi as a di face or leader dis time.

Most of them dey cook food and share drinks to pipo wey come out to do di I no go gree waka.

Na since 3rd October 2020, thousands of youths for Nigeria enta streets and dia message dey clear scrap SARS and end police brutality.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin dey protest

So wetin dey go on for Nigeria?

Di goment say dem don hear di protesters dia demands and dem promise to setup judicial panel for all 36 states for di kontri to investigate di mata of police brutality.

But di protest no stop e still continue enta di second week.

Na dia hoodlums begin attack di protesters dis violent incident happun for Lagos, Abuja and Kano

Because of di violence about ten states govnors declare curfew to restore law and order.

Di states wey don declare curfew na Lagos, Delta, Edo, Imo, Abia, Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Plateau and Osun.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Wetin we call dis foto, Afta two weeks of protests, President Muhammadu Buhari do special broadcast on #EndSARS protests on 22 October, 2020.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don tok say im dey pained say innocent lives don lost during di series of protests wey don happun across di kontri.

Di presido also pay tribute to di officers of of di Nigerian police force wey die in line of duty and thank state Governors, traditional and religious leaders wey beg for calm and order.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Singer Falz for protest

Key events wey don happun since di protest start