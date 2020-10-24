LBGT tok wetin dem dey face for Nigeria because dem dey 'different'

Anybody fit suffer harassment anywia for di world but pipo wey look different dey suffer am more, according to wetin dis pipo tell BBC Pidgin as dem share dia harassment stories.

Young pipo for di world most populous black nation dey fight police brutality and different group of pipo don join dat protest to show how demsef don face similar palava for police hand.

Dis report na tori of three Nigerians wey say dem be target of harassment sake of say dem look different.

Producer: Damilola Banjo