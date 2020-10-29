Kumba Massacre: Cameroon security forces kill 'Wonke' for killing Kumba school pikin dem

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Rene Emmanuel Sadi goment tok-tok pesin say defense and security forces don kill one of de separatist fighters weh deh mastermind attack for Kumba school, for Southwest Cameroon.

For October 24, gunmen open fire for pikin dem for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, Fiango Kumba kill seven injure 12 odas.

Sadi say for October 26, two days afta de killings goment say Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR special army unit enta Kossala quarter based on informate weh deh get, neutralize -kill separatist fighter, 'Wonke'.

Goment say deh identify Wonke as one of de boys weh enta Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy kill school pikin dem.

Wonke weh e bi heavily armed try take short cut for run, open fire but defense and security forces over pawa and kill yi.

Afta search for inside Wonke e room, deh collect e pistol, 13 different size bullets, phones, ID wit de name Nfor, bag weh e contain Indian hair. Security forces di search for 10 odas and go do everything for catch dem, Sadi tok.

Some Kumba pipo confirm say dis Wonke na notorious separatist fighter, for Kossala quarter, e replace General Bitter Colar weh e move to anoda area.

But, some Kumba pipo di doubt say yi bi among de killers for school pikin dem. Tori for Kossala na say security forces kill Wonke for for Kossala As e bi wan go tell pastor weh deh kill e pikin say dem separatists no get hand for de killings.

Goment and separatist di blame each oda for de attack.

Che Francis weh e sister, Che Telma die for de attack tell BBC say, "justice for e sista na make goment end Anglophone crisis".

'Ah no wan know if na goment forces or na amba kill de pikin dem, but make goment end de crisis den parents go fit glad say dia pikin no die for nothing", Che Francis tell BBC News Pidgin.

Rights groups for Cameroon di call for independent investigate afta goment announce say deh kill separatist, Wonke say yi and 10 odas get hand for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy massacre.

UN Secretary General don call for proper investigate for ensure say de pipo weh deh bi responsible pay for dia crime.

Antonio Guteress say make goment and separatists follow international call for ceasefire, add say UN bi ready for support correct shiddon tok for solve de crisis, Stephane Dujarric UN Secretary General e tok-tok pesin conclude.