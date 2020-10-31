Nigeria Police: If anybody touch you defend yourself - Inspector General of Police

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don ginger di kontri policemen to protect dem sef if anybody assault dem for street.

Oga Adamu tok dis one wen im go for inspection tour of di Federal Capital Territory police command.

Di IGP ginger im staff make dem continue to perform dia duty, make dem dey professional and civic, but if anybody touch dem or assault dem make dem protect dem sef.

"So, we go encourage you to continue to perform your duty, we go encourage you to dey professional wen you dey perform your duty, we encourage you to dey civic, but if anybody touch you, if anybody come assault you, you fit also protect yourself," na so Oga Adamu tok.

Im say "di unity of dis kontri depend on di support wey dem give to police officers, and if your moral low, criminals fit take ova di public space and di kontri dey rely on us to make sure criminals no take ova di public space."

Di oga of police tell im staff say no mata how dem provoke or insult dem reach, e no dey enough for any officer not to do im responsibility since dem know say goment dey support dem.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Police Service Commission don order police officers to return to dia duty posts or dem go face dismissal.

Tok tok pesin for di commission, Ikechukwu Ani, say according to di Public Service Rules, wey also affect Police, any officer wey leave im work go face dismissal.