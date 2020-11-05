Tosin Akingba dey use charcoal art tok about abused women
Tosin Akingba na young woman wey dey use charcoal take draw and dey use am to torchlight di mata of abuse of women for di society.
BBC News Pidgin follow her yan and she tok say ‘Make di society no dey quick judge women wey don suffer any form of abuse…’
Tosin wey don suffer abuse also tell us say charcoal art na one form of art wey Nigeria neva too sabi to appreciate but beliv say wit time, tins go change.