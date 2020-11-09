Shina Rambo: Who be Shina Rambo, one of Nigeria 'most wanted criminal' for di 90s
One of Nigeria most wanted armed robbery oga, Shina Rambo, don dey get recognition afta one evangelist claim say im be di dreaded armed robber.
Gist bin spread for Nigeria on Monday say di notorious criminal dey alive afta one interview for Fresh FM, Ibadan bin go viral.
For inside di interview, di man wey claim to be Shina Rambo, explain how e change enta different pipo body to stay alive.
Dis no go be di first time wey pesin go come out to claim say im be di popular armed robber.
So wetin be some of di tins wey dey about di most wanted armed robber for Nigeria.
- Shina Rambo tok say dem born am for 1958 for Ogun State, but im grow for Benin.
- E bin commit most of e crimes for di 1990s.
- Im papa bin dey work as soldier (although some say im be soldier wey no hear word)
- Im wife and three pikin die for police raid for im house wen im go for operation.
- Tori be say e transport 40 cars for one day from Lagos to Cotonou and pesin no catch am.
- For 2018, one evangelist wey dem dey call Matthew Oluwanifemi claim say im be Shina Rambo and Oluwasina Oluwagbemiga comot for 2020 to claim say im be di robber.
- Im life of crime inspire plenti movies like Return of Shina Rambo and Death of Shina Rambo.