Shina Rambo: Who be Shina Rambo, one of Nigeria 'most wanted criminal' for di 90s

One of Nigeria most wanted armed robbery oga, Shina Rambo, don dey get recognition afta one evangelist claim say im be di dreaded armed robber.

Gist bin spread for Nigeria on Monday say di notorious criminal dey alive afta one interview for Fresh FM, Ibadan bin go viral.

For inside di interview, di man wey claim to be Shina Rambo, explain how e change enta different pipo body to stay alive.

Dis no go be di first time wey pesin go come out to claim say im be di popular armed robber.

So wetin be some of di tins wey dey about di most wanted armed robber for Nigeria.