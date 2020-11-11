Lupus: Di systemic autoimmune disease wit a thousand faces

Dem no support media player for your device

Lupus: Di systemic autoimmune disease wit a thousand faces

Lupus na medical condition wey no get cure but e dey manageable.

For dis video, Moyosore, Oreoluwa, Mistura and Damilola dey live wit Lupus and dem follow BBC Pidgin tok how dia symptoms dey be as e be say di symptoms dey different from pesin to pesin.

Wetin be Lupus?

Di full name na Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

According to Dr Dzifa Dey wey be Consultant Rheumatologist and Senior Lecturer for University of Ghana Medical School, she tok say Lupus na auto immune disorder wey dey make di immune system dey fight imsef and e no dey contagious.

Sake of say e dey systemic, e mean say any organ of di body fit dey affected by dis dysfunction. From skin, to joints, kidney or even di brain.

How dem dey Diagnose am?

On an average, studies don show say e dey take 3 to 4 years to diagnose as lupus fit show imsef for plenti ways and dat na why dem dey call am ‘disease wit 1000 faces’.

Moyosore tok say she want make evribodi know say some conditions dey wey pipo no fit see but fit kill if dem no quick diagnose am.