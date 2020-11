Veterans Day: Wetin e be and why pipo dey celebrate am?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Veterans Day na federal public holiday wey dem dey celebrate for United States every November 11 to show respect and honour pipo wey don serve di military for very long time.

E dey similar to di Armed Forces Remembrance Day for Nigeria wey dem dey take celebrate servicemen of di Nigerian Armed Forces evri 15th of January. Di day clash wit Armistice Day wey dem dey celebrate for oda kontries to mark di end of World War 1.

According to di Department of Veterans Affairs, di day mark di end of di first of di world war wen Germany and armed forces sign agreement to stop di fight. Dem come decided for 1926 to remember di day wit thanksgiving, prayer and exercises to promote peace between nations. Na so dem take name di day Armistice Day but dem change am o Veterans Day for 1954.

How dem take celebrate am dis year?

For Veterans Day 2020, many restaurants and businesses dey offer discounts and free tins to long serving military men and even dia family members too.

Di National Civil War Museum wey dey for Pennsylvania, US, dey offer free admission to veterans, active duty military service members and military retirees.