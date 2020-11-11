US Elections: Ghana pastor curse critics who call am ‘fake pastor’ after US election victory for Donald Trump turn beans

Wia dis foto come from, Isaac Owusu Bempah/Facebook

Ghanaian prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah dey unleash curses on people wey dey criticize say he be fake sake of en prediction say Donald Trump go win US elections no happen.

En critics circulate video where de prophet predict say Donald Trump go win de US elections.

However since de prophecy fail some start dey tag am as fake pastor, but de prophet say he never talk say Republican Presidential Candidate, Trump go win.

"If God who speak to me wey e no be from my own mind… I no steal, I no rape anyone. So if I say God show me something wey you dey speak against me, God go visit you," Isaac Owusu Bempah talk.

"That gentleman for airport who dey insult me, he go die miserable death, dem go suffer on earth before dem go die" he add.

De popular Ghanaian prophet who normally dey predict future happenings in 2019 enter hot soup after he claim say National Chief Imam for Ghana go die.

Prophets for Ghana normally dey like predict who go win elections, which popular figure go die den tins.