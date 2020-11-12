Lagos Ex-Governors Pension: Three cars, house for Lagos and Abuja dey inside pension for ex-govnors

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Three cars, house for Lagos and Abuja dey part of wetin former governors for Lagos bin dey collect as pension but the state goment don tok say dem wan stop dat package.

Di state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, submit one bill for di stte house of assembly say im wan remove di law wey make am complusory for di stte to pay im ex-govnors pension.

According to tweet wey Jubril Gawat, wey be special assistance to di govnor on new media, tok say di govor wan repeal di Payment of Pension Law 2007.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Wetin dey inside di pension law?

Di salary of di ex-govnor go be di same as di basic salry of di current governor. Dis one means say ex-govenor go dey collect as im salary wetin dey current govnor dey collect as im own basic salary without allowances.

Dem go also get three cars wey dem go dey renuew every three years. Di deputy go also collect two cars.

Both di govnor and im deputy go collect allowances including free medical treatment for dem and dia family members. Dem go also get housing and furniture allowances wey be 10% and 300% of dia basic salary. oda allowances be car maintenance, entertainment, and utility.

Na di state go also pay for dia cook, steward, gardener, and oda pipo wey go dey work for dia house, Di pension law also tok say dem fit hire as many help as dem need, dia persoanl assistance go also collect salary wey be 25% of di govnor basic salary. Di state go also pay dia driver and dem fit hire as many as dem want.

Anoda tin wey di state go give dem as pension na two SSS officers and 8 policeman.

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos State get one of di biggest city population for Nigeria.

Lagos state don get three govnors since Nigeria go back to democracy after military rule.

Bola Tinubu, wey be di national leader of Nigeria ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) now, na im be di first govnor from 1999.

Babatunde Raji Fashola wey be di current Minister of works and housing for Nigeria, be di second govnor and im serve for 8 years.