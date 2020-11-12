EndSARS Protest latest update: UK government reply to EndSARS petitions from Nigerians

Wetin we call dis foto, UK Parliament dey consider all petitions wey get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate. So far di EndSARS petition from Nigeria don pass 200 thousand signatures.

Goment for United Kingdom [UK] don answer di petition wey Nigerians sign to ask make di commonwealth kontri put sanctions ontop di head of Nigerian leaders as "punishment to anyone involved in violation of human rights".

According to dis petition wey receive 219,665 signatures, Nigerians tell di UK goment to use policy wey allow dem sanction anyone wey no respect human rights around di world.

Di UK parliament for dia response say dem dey concern about di violent wey happun during di EndSARS protest and dey wait for di investigation of di Nigerian goment into reports of police brutality for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters hold Nigerian flag wit inscription during one protest against di Nigeria rogue police unit wey dem dey ca Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), inside Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 15 October 2020. Di goment don dissolve di unit but many Nigerians still dey para for di way Nigerian goment handle di mata.

However, UK add say dem no dey "publicly tok alias speculate on future sanctions designations".