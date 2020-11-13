PENGASSAN strike: NNPC Petrol pump price for Nigeria go change today

Di Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), wey dey under Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (PPMC), don increase di ex-depot price of petrol to N155.17 per litre. Di old price be N147.67 per litre before.

NNPC na di national oil company wey dey retail and sell petrol all ova Nigeria at cheep rate. But dis increase go mean more than five per cent increase.

According to di memo wey di company write on November 11, 2020, di new price go start today Friday 13 November.

So from now on if pesin drive into NNPC filling station to buy petrol dem go notice price adjustment.

PPMC bin put dia landing cost of petrol at N128.89 per litre, wey be abut N29 increase from N119.77 per litre wey e be for September/October 2020.

Di increase dey land days afta members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association [PENGASSAN] Strike begin until further notice.

NNPC don however assure di public say make dem no panic as di strike no go affect petrol supply or cause scarcity.