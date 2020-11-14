Fuel Price in Nigeria: Nigerians dey condemn di goment ontop di increase for fuel price

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di price of fuel for Nigeria don jump up from N147 to N155.17.

Na on Friday November 13, di Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), wey dey under Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (PPMC), announce di increase of di ex-depot price of petrol to N155.17 per litre and as dis one happen, Nigerians dey vex.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Di fuel you dey buy dey complete? We enta filling station to check

Pipo enta social media to tok as dem dey feel about di increment - Di main political opposition party, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) follow chook mouth for di mata as dem say e dey "wicked, unbearable, and unacceptable".

One Chijioke for Twitter accuse di All progressive Congress ruling goment say dem bi condemn di PDP sake of increase for fuel price wey di party dey goment.

Ghost Alamin @alamin_ghost too tok say as price for tins dey go up for di kontri, person fit get High Blood Pressure.

Di PDP join put say di increase for di fuel price na wrong time as pipo still dey struggle sake of di harsh economic condition wey dey worry Nigeria - "Dis kain increase go also be added wood wey dem tie on di economic neck of Nigerians," na so di party tok for communiqué on Friday.

As di increase in di pump price dey come, e also go mean say prices of tins go increase and many pipo still no understand why di goment dey reason to increase di price.