Kano govnor aide wey share donkey say na wetin im pipo ask for

Di senior special assistant to Kano state govnor on youth development Murtala Gwarmai tell BBC say di reason e share donkey to some pipo for empowerment event wey e do three days ago na because say na wetin di pipo ask for.

Gwarmai wey tok say dem go anoda empowerment event in two months time follow tok say even di donkey sellers association wey dey Kano personally come thank am afta wetin e do.

"Di reason why i share donkey dey simple, e get pipo wey even before elections meet me say dia own ambition na to be donkey owner, if dem get am, dem dey ok."

"Dis na pipo wey dia work na donkey dem need - to transport things from farm and oda things."

According to am, no be just donkeys dem share dem follow share cement blocks, bicycles and even motorcycles.

Sani Musa wey attend di event say di empowerment na good thing and e happen for time wey plenti pipo dey struggle.