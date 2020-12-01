Nana Akufo-Addo: Biography of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana Elections 2020 NPP presidential candidate
Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana current president, go find out on 7 December, 2020 whether Ghanaians still want en to remain for Jubilee House for another term.
Dis no be di first time wey Nana Akufo-Addo from New Patriotic Party [NPP] dey contest Ghana presidential, in fact dis [Ghana Elections 2020] be en fourth time to contest.
For December 2016 presidential election, Nana Akufo-Addo use more than 50% plus one vote required to beat im main rival John Dramani Mahama from National Democratic Part [NDC] wey be president dat time.
Dis dey happun afta John Dramani Mahama don bin first win am for 2012 election. In dis Ghana Elections 2020 dey seek re-ection for di first time and e go jam im old time rival John Dramani Mahama.
[But who be Nana Akufo-Addo?] BBC Pidgin don gather some interesting facts about Prez. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana.
Some Interesting facts about Nana Akufo-Addo
[What be de age of President Nana Akufo Addo?]
- Born William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 29 March, 1944 and raised in Accra, Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo be de son of Edward and Adeline.
[Who be de e father of Nana Akufo Addo?]
- His father, Edward Akufo-Addo was a former chief justice and ceremonial President from 1970 to 1972.
[Nana Akufo Addo na lawyer?]
- President Nana Akufo-Addo is a Ghanaian lawyer, diplomat and politician.
- Akufo-Addo receive im primary education for Accra, first e attend di goment Boys School and then Rowe Road School. Before e later go United Kingdom for secondary education, then come back home to Ghana and for 1964, to attend University of Ghana wia e graduate with bachelor degree in economics for 1967.
- E return back to U.K. to study law and dem call am to bar for England (Middle Temple) in 1971 and in Ghana for 1975.
- Akufo-Addo don run for office three times (2008, 2012, 2016) before e succeed on 7 December 2016.
- For 2008, e contest against John Atta Mills of NDC but lost. Also, for 2012, e contest against John Mahama and still lost, then for 20016 e contest against John Mahama and win.
[Nana Akufo Addo as diplomat and parliamentarian]
- Akufo-Addo don receive praises for preventing violence for 2012 by not calling for mass protest or rejecting di result of di election - wey im lost by 300,000 votes to former president John Mahama. Instead, e carry di mata go court and accept defeat afta Supreme Court upheld di result.
- Dem don elect Akufo-Addo several times to parliament and e don serve as di kontri Attorney General (2001-2003) and di Minister for Foreign Affairs (2003-2007).
- Akufo-Addo serve as Chair of di Commonwealth Observer Mission for di South African elections for 2014.
- Nana Akufo-Addo later win Ghana presidential election for December 2016 afta e after obtain 53.85% of di total valid votes cast and become di kontri president for 7th January 2017.
[Nana Akua Addo na Akufo Addo daughter?]
- Akufo-Addo dey married to Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Im wife na di daughter of Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph, former Judge and speaker of di Parliament of Ghana during di Third Republic.
- Nana Akufo-Addo and im wife, Rebecca get five daughters - Gyankroma, Edwina, Adriana, Yeboakua and Valerie.
- Akufo-Addo don receive plenti awards and recognition wey include; Mother Theresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice, African Best President Award (2018), African Leader of the Year (2020) and odas.
