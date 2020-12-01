Nana Akufo-Addo: Biography of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana Elections 2020 NPP presidential candidate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nana Akufo-Addo be Lawyer and Diplomat

Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana current president, go find out on 7 December, 2020 whether Ghanaians still want en to remain for Jubilee House for another term.

Dis no be di first time wey Nana Akufo-Addo from New Patriotic Party [NPP] dey contest Ghana presidential, in fact dis [Ghana Elections 2020] be en fourth time to contest.

For December 2016 presidential election, Nana Akufo-Addo use more than 50% plus one vote required to beat im main rival John Dramani Mahama from National Democratic Part [NDC] wey be president dat time.

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MACDOUGALL

Dis dey happun afta John Dramani Mahama don bin first win am for 2012 election. In dis Ghana Elections 2020 dey seek re-ection for di first time and e go jam im old time rival John Dramani Mahama.

[But who be Nana Akufo-Addo?] BBC Pidgin don gather some interesting facts about Prez. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

Some Interesting facts about Nana Akufo-Addo

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nana Akufo-Addo

[What be de age of President Nana Akufo Addo?]

Born William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 29 March, 1944 and raised in Accra, Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo be de son of Edward and Adeline.

[Who be de e father of Nana Akufo Addo?]

His father, Edward Akufo-Addo was a former chief justice and ceremonial President from 1970 to 1972.

[Nana Akufo Addo na lawyer?]

President Nana Akufo-Addo is a Ghanaian lawyer, diplomat and politician.

Akufo-Addo receive im primary education for Accra, first e attend di goment Boys School and then Rowe Road School. Before e later go United Kingdom for secondary education, then come back home to Ghana and for 1964, to attend University of Ghana wia e graduate with bachelor degree in economics for 1967.

E return back to U.K. to study law and dem call am to bar for England (Middle Temple) in 1971 and in Ghana for 1975.

Akufo-Addo don run for office three times (2008, 2012, 2016) before e succeed on 7 December 2016.

For 2008, e contest against John Atta Mills of NDC but lost. Also, for 2012, e contest against John Mahama and still lost, then for 20016 e contest against John Mahama and win.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

[Nana Akufo Addo as diplomat and parliamentarian]

Akufo-Addo don receive praises for preventing violence for 2012 by not calling for mass protest or rejecting di result of di election - wey im lost by 300,000 votes to former president John Mahama. Instead, e carry di mata go court and accept defeat afta Supreme Court upheld di result.

Dem don elect Akufo-Addo several times to parliament and e don serve as di kontri Attorney General (2001-2003) and di Minister for Foreign Affairs (2003-2007).

Akufo-Addo serve as Chair of di Commonwealth Observer Mission for di South African elections for 2014.

Nana Akufo-Addo later win Ghana presidential election for December 2016 afta e after obtain 53.85% of di total valid votes cast and become di kontri president for 7th January 2017.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nana Akufo-Addo

[Nana Akua Addo na Akufo Addo daughter?]

Akufo-Addo dey married to Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Im wife na di daughter of Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph, former Judge and speaker of di Parliament of Ghana during di Third Republic.

Nana Akufo-Addo and im wife, Rebecca get five daughters - Gyankroma, Edwina, Adriana, Yeboakua and Valerie.

Akufo-Addo don receive plenti awards and recognition wey include; Mother Theresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice, African Best President Award (2018), African Leader of the Year (2020) and odas.