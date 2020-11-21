Gernot Rohr: Nigeria Football Federation refuse to sack Super Eagles coach

Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, German coach Gernot Rohr don dey in charge of Nigeria since 2016

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick don insist say plan no dey to sack coach Gernot Rohr despite increase pressure.

Rohr don face scrutiny following run of four games without win and more criticism don follow afta di Super Eagles troway 4-0 lead at home as Sierra Leone fight back to draw 4-4 for dia 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

E further increase afta Nigeria sports minister Sunday Dare post for social media to question di 'suitability and competence' of di coach afta di Super Eagles draw 0-0 for di reverse fixture.

"Nobody dey happy about wetin happun against Sierra Leone for both matches," na so Pinnick tell BBC Sport Africa

"But e no dey enough to sack di coach becos e team still dey top of di Nations Cup group afta four matches.

"E statistics speaks volume for him, so which basis wey we want take to sack am considering say both parties just sign new contract.

"No matter how emotional and disappointed di fans dey, basis no dey to sack am now and e deserve to keep im job."

Rohr begin coach di three-time African champions for August 2016 and lead dem to third place finish for di 2019 African Cup of Nations - after di team bin don miss back to back tournaments for 2015 and 2017.

But e don face steady criticism over e tactics and choice of players from local media, former players and disappointed fans.

Wetin we call dis foto, NFF president Amaju Pinnick no see basis to sack Gernot Rohr

However, Pinnick don back di German to lead di West African nation to di delayed continental showpiece event for 2022 and di World Cup for Qatar same year, as dem agree for e two-year contract wey e just sign.

"Wen you look at e performance, wia im don win 29 matches, draw 14 and lose 10, you fit say that dey enough to back him," na so Pinnick tok.

"Yes, di performance for di last two games no go down well wit some pipo, but we need to be professional, honest and respectful for how we analyse tins."

Interestingly, Rohr don widely take credit for assembling young team made up of players wey don previously represent dia kontri of birth for age-group levels.

Yet e critics argue say e obsession 'wit foreign-born players' don lead to e decision to overlook players from di domestic league for e squad.