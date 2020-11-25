US election 2020: Biden say White House co-operation 'na from dia church mind'

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden don tok say di way White House dey reach out ontop di transition to new presido "na from dia church mind".

"Dem no dey vex at all and I no expect dem to" im tell NBC News inside interview.

Im tok dis one as im reveal im top choice of who go im top officials wen im take over from Donald Trump for January.

Oga Trump bin finally gree on Monday to allow formal process of change of power, almost three weeks afta di presidential election.

But im still no wan accept defeat, as im dey repeat claims witout proof say dem "rig" di November 3 election.

Wetin exactly Biden tok?

Biden say im neva follow President Trump tok yet but im add say im no expect di beginning of im term to dey affected by delay during di transition.

"Na slow start but e dey start and na two months remain, so I dey gingered," im tok.

Im say plans dey for am to meet di Covid-19 task force for di White House about vaccine distribution and access.

As e be so, oga Biden fit receive Presidential Daily Brief and get access to key goment officials and millions of dollars for funding as im dey prepare to take over on January 20.