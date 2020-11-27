Black Friday: Cool FM Kano Hisbah warning, why officers go monitor Black Friday sales

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hisbah Officers go dey go round shops today to make sure say men and women no jam body

Black Friday 2020 sales and shopping parole gatz avoid a repeat of 2019 experience across Kano, northwestern Nigeria, according to Islamic police.

Commander General of Hisbah for Kano Sheik Harun Ibn Sina tell BBC say di reason e direct im officers to dey go round shops to monitor how Black Friday sales dey happun na because dem no wan wetin happun last year to repeat.

According to Sheik Harun, di report wey dem get last year [2019] show say e get young pipo wey dey take advantage of di commotion and di rush rush to grab items to use jam bodi with women.

"Di major reason why our officers go dey around those shops today (Friday) na because say we no wan make bodily contacts to dey happun between men and women like last year."

"We get report say e get some young men wey dia own no be to buy anything but na to go dey rub bodi wit women, so our men go make sure say dat kain thing no happun, our laws fully back us for wetin we wan do."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, People dey gather demself enter different shop for Black Friday to buy things after dem don reduce dia money.

Di commander also remind muslims say e dey important for muslims not to miss dia friday juma'at prayers because Black Friday shopping as e happun last year.

Di Kano Islamic police [Hisbah] oga also clarify say dem no stop anybody to dey use di term Black Friday as some pipo for social media dey suggest dem only advise because Friday na special day for Muslims and suppose be white not black.

"We no get any law wey back us to stop anybodi from using di term Black Friday, di only thing we do na to advise dem, dat na wetin we fit do in dis regard."