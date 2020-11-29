How suspected Boko Haram militants slaughter 40 farmers for Borno state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, don condemn wetin e call di senseless killing of more than forty farmers inside Borno State, North-East of di kontri.

President Buhari tok dis afta di attack wey happun for rice fields wey dey Zabarmari, inside Jere Local Government of Borno State- one region wey both Boko Haram and di Islamic State West Africa group dey active.

President Buhari tok say di whole of Nigeria dey shocked by di attack wey suspected Boko Haram Islamist militants carry out.

How di attack take happun

Local officials tok say di migrant labourers bin dey harvest rice wen di attack take place on Saturday.

Forty- three bodies na im dem don recover.

According to reports, di attackers tie up di agricultural workers and cut dia throats inside one rice-farming town near Maiduguri, di capital of Borno state.

Report also say di attackers kidnap six oda farm workers.

No group don come out yet to claim responsibility for dis attack.

BBC tori pesin report say Boko Haram don bin attack farmers before, on top say dem dey suspect say di farmers dey pass information give di military.