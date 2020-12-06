History of Ghana: Elections 2020 things you for know about Ghana

On December 7, 2020 Ghanaians dey hold general elections to elect new leader for de next four years.

Expectations be say two top parties, either New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo den National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, John Mahama go win dis election.

As part of de Presidential elections, de country go also hold parliamentary elections to elect 275 lawmakers.

So what be some of de fun things you for now about dis country ahead of de elections dey country dey hold?

SLAVE FORTES AND CASTLES

Ghana get some 33 fortes accorss de coastal regions of de country, most of which Europeans settle inside and later turn some into slave castles.

If you visit Ghana, de slave castles be one of de key things wey dey stand out in de country.

Popular among dem be de Cape Coast and Elmina Castle where thousands of tourists dey visit annually.

De Portuguese first arrive for Ghana around 1471 where dem start to trade plus de local people in goods like salt gold, spirits, fine cloth den stuff.

Later, European powers start dey capture den sell human beings from West Africa into slavery for Europe and America.

Out of de 33 forts wey dey Ghana now, 17 dey Central region, wey Western region get eight, Greater Accra, Eastern den Volta regions get four, two, den one respectively.

MECCA FOR PEOPLE OF BLACK ORIGIN

Last year, as part of 400 years anniversary since de first enslaved Africans arrive for Jamestown, Virginia inside United States, thousands of people wey get black ancestry visit Ghana as part of de year of return celebrations.

Ghana turn into de 'Mecca' for people of Black origin after thousands of people visit Ghana to mark de 400th year of return anniversary.

Top global entertainers like Boris Kudjoe, Michael Jai White, Steve Harvey den chaw Hollywood stars visit de country.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo throw invite to people of African origin who dey live in de diaspora say make dem return home and help rebuild Ghana and any African country of dema choice.

As de Black Mecca, top global icons like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X den Muhammad Ali all pay high profile visits to Ghana sake of dem wan reconnect plus dema African roots.

Others like top civil rights leader, Marcus Garvey and WEB Du Bois all push dis agenda.

Du Bois turn Ghama into en home until he die around 1963 at age 95 - dem even bury am for Accra.

YOU FOR CHOP KENKEY, FUFU LOCAL DISHES

De day you go land for Kotoka International Airport for de capital city, Accra, de first thing be say you for take taxi den go chop 'Ga komi' (kenkey) for James Town.

James Town be popular fishing community along de coast of Accra, de inhabitants for dis area be Ga people.

De Ga people be de traditional settlers for Accra, dema main occupation be fishing.

Local staple wey de Ga's dey take plus fish be 'kenkey,' dis be fermented corn mill wrapped in corn husk.

Despite say dis be de local food of de people of Accra, Kenkey come turn national delicacy which dey every street corner when night catch.

Another top delicacy wey Ghanaians and some visitors dey feel be, fufu.

Dis be traditional food of de Ashanti people, e be pounded cassava meal plus soup.

Arguably, fufu be one of de favourite dishes for Ghana especially if you wan chop lunch.

Due to de high demand in fufu, big restaurants and hotels all dey serve fufu on dema menu.

What be special about fufu be de different types of soup, fish, meat and combination of things you fit chop plus fufu.

VILLAGE ON WATER, BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS AND TOURIST SITES

Ghana get chaw attractive land and water resources wey one no fit miss out on when you visit de country, one of de few wonders be Nzulezu, de village wey dey on water.

Nzulezu be village wey dey Western Ghana, near de border of Cote D'Ivoire, people wey dey live dis place be de Nzema people.

De word Nzulezu dey mean 'surface of water' which dey explain why de residents of dis village dey live on de surface of water.

Dis be one of de major tourist attractions for Ghana, patrons dey travel go dis village via boat.

Another key tourist site be de tallest mountain, Afadzato, wey dey Volta Region.

More fitness enthusiasts dey go hiking on Mount Afadzato where fitness enthusiasts den tourists dey visit.

Volta region be at most 3 hour journey from Accra by road fi you want visit Mount Afadzato, wey you go fit continue from de mountain to Wli Falls, just 30 minutes away for a swim.

LAND OF GOLD - Yellow, Brown, den Black Gold

Ghana get three types of gold, dis be yellow gold, brown gold [cocoa] den black gold [oil].

Brown gold or cocoa which be major export commodities dey support de Ghanaian economy as cash crop which dey supply de country plus foreign exchange.

Ghana den Cote D'Ivoire dey produce more than half of de cocoa wey de world dey consume.

Dotted across de country, especially de middle belt of Ghana, one go see chaw cocoa farms where most families inherit from generations wey dey date back into de 1960s.

In addition to Cocoa, Ghana formerly referred to as 'Gold Coast' get one of de biggest gold reserves in de world, averaging around 8.73 Tonnes since de year 2000.

Ghana dey rank as de seventh highest producer of gold in de world as at 2019.

Finally, black gold [oil] be de new mineral resource which dey strengthen de Ghanaian economy.

Ghana discover oil in commercial quantities around July 2007 after Tullow Oil den Cosmos Energy along de coasts of Western Region.

In 2010 de country officially start dey exploration and production of oil which raise expectations of economic growth and job boom.

Ten years since oil production for Ghana, more Ghanaians still dey hope say oil go bring opportunities but de ordinary Ghanaian no sheda feel de oil boom yet.

De economy go remain one of de key issues wey go determine voters' decision come December 7, 2020 when de polls open.

17 MILLION VOTERS IN GHANA ELECTION 2020

As Ghana dey go vote on December 7, 2020, people dey compare de performance of de two major political party candidates, John Mahama and Akufo Addo.

Dis fit be de toughest election contest de country dey come witness sake of de two candidates chop de position for 4 years each.

Civil Society Organizations plus peace campaigners dey express fear say tensions fit escalate if leaders of political parties no call for peace.

Chaw Ghanaians be very political wey dem dey like participate in electoral politics.