Ghana Election: [who is winning the election in Ghana]? Ghanaians voters turnout as early as 2:00am
Voters show up for Ghana presidential and parliamentary elections as early as 2:00am to cast dia votes.
BBC Pidgin tori person for Ledzokuku Constituency, Accra report say some voters come sleep de polling station in hopes say dem go be first to vote.
Also, three middle aged women for Ghana colonize de Manet court 2 polling station, Ledzokuku Constituency after dem come form queue as early as 2.00am.Aunty Mary den two other mothers say dem leave house at dawn to de polling station sake of dem wan be de first to vote. "We leave our little kiddies for house o, wey we come dey here dey wait since 2.00am. We just want be de first to vote today" Aunty Mary talk BBC Pidgin.
Meanwhile for de Northern city of Tamale, voters start to queue overnight using stones and furniture to hold their spot in de queue.
De stones dey numbered. So they go fit know if they be first, second or third inside de queue.
17 million Ghanaians dey go de polls today to cast dema ballot to elect new president den 275 parliamentarians.