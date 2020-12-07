Ghana Election: [who is winning the election in Ghana]? Ghanaians voters turnout as early as 2:00am

Voters show up for Ghana presidential and parliamentary elections as early as 2:00am to cast dia votes.

BBC Pidgin tori person for Ledzokuku Constituency, Accra report say some voters come sleep de polling station in hopes say dem go be first to vote.

Also, three middle aged women for Ghana colonize de Manet court 2 polling station, Ledzokuku Constituency after dem come form queue as early as 2.00am.Aunty Mary den two other mothers say dem leave house at dawn to de polling station sake of dem wan be de first to vote. "We leave our little kiddies for house o, wey we come dey here dey wait since 2.00am. We just want be de first to vote today" Aunty Mary talk BBC Pidgin.

Wetin we call dis foto, De 'three wise women' who form queue since 2.00am

Meanwhile for de Northern city of Tamale, voters start to queue overnight using stones and furniture to hold their spot in de queue.

De stones dey numbered. So they go fit know if they be first, second or third inside de queue.

Wetin we call dis foto, Voters start to queue overnight in the northern city of Tamale using stones and furniture to hold their spot in the queue. The stones are numbered. So they know if they’re first, second or third in the queue.

