Presidential election Ghana: Awutu Senya East polling station palava - Two people sustain gunshot wound after shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

Two persons don sustain gunshot wounds near de Steps to Christ polling station in Kasoa for de Awutu Senya East constituency after some men in black SUV fired at dem.

Ghana Police service don alao confirm de report and tweet say;

"At Kasoa in de Awutu Senya East Constituency however, Police is on chase for occupants of one black 4×4 SUV wey shot occupants of one silver coloured Kia private salon car with registration No GW 2375-20...

"Dem don rush de occupants wey injure go hospital and dem deyrespond to treatment."

"Police dey investigate any allegation of impropriety so far receive."

E no dey clear wetin led to de shooting incident.

Report say incidence of violence for dis same centre during de voter registration exercise.

One of de victims, wey be party agent for de NDC, tell local tori people, Citi News say he bin dey one vehicle dey returning from de centre with two oda persons when they met some individuals inside one Toyota Landcruiser wey questioned dem about their whereabouts