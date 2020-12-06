Nigeria police arrest nurses for Delta State? See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Delta state goment

Delta state health commissioner Dr Mordi Ononye, don deny tori say police arrest nurses for di state on Friday.

Di Delta state chapter of di National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives bin cry out on Friday say police arrest 12 of dia members sake of di indefinite strike wey di union begin.

But di health commissioner oga Ononye say, "nobody dey arrested, di only tin wey happun be say, police tell di officials of di union wey go nursing schools to make sure say dem join di strike make dem no disturb nursing students wey dey write dia exams.

"Dem just invite dem to come do discussion but later dem send dem home."

Still, secretary to di Nurses association for di state, Chukwu Ezugwu, insist say police bin arrest dia members wey go to do inspection to make sure say all dia members comply wit di strike but later release dem.