Kankara: Troops surround areas wey gunmen wey kidnap students from Katsina dey hide- Nigeria Goment

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presiddent

Nigerian goment say troops don surround di area wey dem believe say di gunmen wey kidnap pupils from one school for northwest of di kontri on Friday, dey hide.

Tok-tok pesin to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu tell BBC say di boys wey don manage escape tok say ten children still dey di hand of di gunmen - dis number dey less than wetin di school staff bin report.

Two hundred don already return home but oga Shehu say goment still dey try to know how many students fit still dey scattered across di area afta dem run from di attack.

Many desperate families still dey wait for updates about di whereabouts of dia children.

On Friday night gunmen storm enta Government Science Secondary School wey dey Kankara local goment area for Katsina state and kidnap some student.

Di Government science secondary school - wey be all boys boarding school inside Kankara local council area of di state and report say na about eight- hundred pupils na im dey enrol for di school.

Meanwhile some group of women don do protest today for Katsina state to demand di release of students wey gunmen kidnap from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Friday.

Di women wey carry placards with different messages, carry dia protest go di school premises and some parts of di town.