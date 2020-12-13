Charlie Pride: Country Music Legend wey die of Covid-19 complications - Al you need to know about am

Charley Pride, di first African-American to enta di Country Music Hall of Fame, don die for di age of 86, im website has announce.

Pride, wey climb to fame for 1960s, pass away on Saturday from complications of Covid-19.

While Pride no be di first black singer in country music, e become one of di biggest stars during di period of division inside US.

E don win three Grammy Awards, followed by a lifetime achievement award for 2017.

Country star Dolly Parton, describe Pride as "one of my dearest and oldest friends, tweet say she dey "heartbroken" wey she hear di news of im death.

Who be Charley Pride

Charley Pride na di son of one sharecropper for one cotton farm inside Mississippi. Dem born Pride for 1934 and e serve for di army, play baseball and work inside one smelting plant before later turning to music.

Fifty-two of im songs reach di country Top 10, including di hits All I Have to Offer You (Is Me) and Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'.

"We no dey colour-blind yet, but we don advance a few paces along di path and I like to think I don contribute something to dat process," E write for im memoir.

Dem award Pride di Country Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in Nashville, Tennessee, on 11 November, for something wey be im last public performance.

Fellow singers don pay tribute to Pride. Reba McEntire write say: "Charley Pride go always be legend in Country music."