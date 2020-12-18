Lagos state news: Governor Sanwo-Olu release new Covid-19 restrictions for schools, churches, ban large gathering

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Lagos State Govt

Lagos state goment don ban parties, night clubs, large gatherings, plus return to restricting operations of churches and mosques for di state.

For statement wey dem on Friday 18 December, goment tell worship centres make dem no do service pass two hours and make di gathering no pass 50 percent.

Concerts, carnivals and street parties dey banned for di state until further notice.

Event planners must to get clearance from Lagos State Safety Commission and di gathering must not pass 300 pipo.

Also, beginning from Monday December 21, all public servants from GL 14 go down, except for emergency workers and first responders, go begin work from home for di next 14 days - for now.

All schools must close wit immediate effect till further notice.

Dem add say, dem no go fit lockdown di economy sake of di kontri dey recession, but di solution na make evribody take responsibility for dia action.