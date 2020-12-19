Coronavirus: Italy, Germany, Netherlands and oda kontries Christmas and New Year lockdown rules

Some kontris don dey tighten dia Covid-19 rules even as di festive periods, Christmas and Newy Year dey come.

Dis na as some kontris dey record steady rise in di new cases of di virus.

See di list of kontries wey go do Christmas and New Year under lockdown.

Italy

Italy don call for nationwide lockdown for most of di Christmas and New Year holiday.

Dis one mean say from di 24th of December, dem go lock non essential shops, restaurants and bars and Italians go only fit comot dia house for work, health and emergency reasons, however dem go allow small house visitations.

So, from 4 to 27 December, 31 December to 3 January, and 5 to 6 January, dem go use wetin dem dey call "red-zone" restrictions wey mean say pipo go only fit go out for work, health and necessity.

However, on 28 to 30 December and on 4 January dem go loosen restrictions wey mean pipo go fit go out but bars and restaurants go remain locked.

Di lockdown laws also include di 10pm to 5am, and go allow pipo to get maximum of two guests for house.

Greece

Greece lockdown go last till 7 January and to waka go out side you need to text goment to tell dem wia you dey go and why.

Di kontri get curfew from 10pm to 5 am and shops, and schools don close down

Netherlands

Netherlands go dey lockdown from 15 December to 19 January.

Dis one mean say all non-essential shops, cinemas, hairdressers, gyms and schools go dey closed and households go only fit get two guests.

But in the three days of Christmas, restrictions go ease to allow three guests for each house.

Germany

Germany go dey lockdown from 16 December till 10 January.

But Germany go ease am for Christmas as from 24 to 26 December, and one household go fit host visit of four of dia close family members.

Austria