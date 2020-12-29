Cross Over Night: We no hear about any cross over service restrictions - CAN

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

One Nigerian religious joinbodi, di Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN don announce say dem no hear about any restrictions wey federal goment put for churches say make dem no hold any cross over services for New Year eve.

Di tok-tok pesin to CAN Presido, Pastor Bayo Adedeji bin tell BBC Yoruba say before now dem tell dia member churches make dem follow wetin state goments dey order.

However, churches go fit hold dia cross over services earlier than usually so dat dia members go fit go house, before di curfew wey Federal goment put for ground, from 12am- 4am, go start.

Pastor Adedeji also tok say make states branches of CAN meet goment, in case anytin dey wey fit get any kain k-leg.

For Nigeria, na normal practice say pipo dey like enta church to launch in di new year, wey don lead to fear say cases of Coronavirus fit increase.

Di kontri don enta dia second wave of di virus from three weeks, according to wetin di goment tok.

Di Chairman of di Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha announce say di way new infections of di virus just dey show imself all ova di kontri in di last few weeks show say di second wave don start.