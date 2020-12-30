Justin UG: Wetin cause #fearwomen to trend for social media

Wia dis foto come from, @JustinUG

One Nigerian content creator don scata social media afta e comot with proof of innocence afta im face accuse of statutory rape.

For statement, Justin Chukwudi Ugonna tok about di allegation, di date and party wey one unknown accuser say im and am do anal sex when she be 14 years and and e be 20 years.

Di mata catch fire on Sunday afta some social media users, @mamiwaterr, wey dem reveal her identity as Didunoluwa Johnson and @SomaTheAngel comot to reveal di mata wey dem say pesin tell dem for social media.

While oga Justin refute di informate immediately, na on Tuesday im reveal statement on top wetin happun.

E tok say as a mata of fact, im bin no dey di party wey di accuser bin reference "classified" on top say on di day of di party for Abuja na wen im travel go America for school.

Di twitter users wey comot to start di tori for social media don comot tok sorry, say dem bin tink say e bin dey legit on top say, di accuser, wey dem no know her identity, bin show dem snapchat messages between her and Justin UG, three years afta di said events.

Even di pipo wey bring di mata come social media tok say dem later find out say di tori dey false.

Wia dis foto come from, Twtter

Social media users para on top di mata of fake rape accusers sotay one of di original accusers don lock her Twitter account.

Throughout di mata, di accuser bin no speak up on top social media say na she dem statutory rape till now.

Why Nigerians dey trend "Fear Women"?

Following di fall out of di issue on Sunday, several pipo comot to reveal say dem bin send email go Justin university concerning di rape mata.

Dis come bring to light oda incidents wey pipo lose source of livelihood and in some situation, pesin kill imself on top false rape accuse.